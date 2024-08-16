A New Coworker Kept Spreading Rumors About Them And Tried To Sabotage Their Career, So They Shared All the Dirt They Had On Him To Human Resources Until He Got Fired

Ugh, this kind of stuff drives me INSANE.

I’m talking about people who cause drama and mess with co-workers for no reason whatsoever: they just like to stir up trouble!

But they usually get what’s coming to them in the end…just like this guy did!

Let’s take a look at what went down…

How I Took Down a Career Saboteur. “This story took place in 2004. It all started when a new colleague joined our ragtag bunch of systems engineers deploying ground based radars around the world. From day one, I could tell there was something off about him.

This guy was strange…

He had these weird mannerisms of always trying to one up someone else’s story and be the center of attention. H e struck me as one of those guys who would look you in the eye and smile as he sinks the knife into your back and kiss the wound after getting what he wants. He was also one of those guys who tried to steal everyone else’s thunder. Needless to say, he was overly ambitious, constantly trying to undermine me and take credit for my work. I tried to brush it off, hoping it was just a phase, but things only escalated.

Uh oh…

One day, I discovered he was spreading false rumors about me to senior management, trying to sabotage my career. Basically this snivelling punk tried telling management I was drinking on the job, appeared high, was very combative and threatening, and an insider threat as he saw me always carrying around external hard drives and must be stealing corporate data. My manager confronted me about the rumors and told me I was on restricted duty for two weeks while they investigated. I was furious but decided to play it smart. I took PTO (vacation) for two weeks and came back to an unfounded report. Instead of confronting him directly, I started documenting everything.

They were keeping the receipts.

Every lie, every deceitful act, every instance of him trying to play games with my career. I also did something in the gray area by setting up surveillance cameras with sound around my area (think nanny cams). One day I catch him on video speaking to a competitor and divulging proprietary information without an NDA. I then heard him talking to a vendor about an all expense paid trip to Hawaii during his vacation time for helping them make a sale with our company. Oh…that is an organizational conflict of interest burn. I knew I needed to act carefully. Using the company’s ethics hotline, I anonymously reported his behavior, providing all the evidence I had gathered. The investigation took a few weeks, and during that time, he continued his underhanded tactics, completely unaware of the storm heading his way.

This was gonna be GREAT.

Finally, the day of reckoning arrived. I was at my desk when I saw two HR representatives and a security guard walking toward him. They escorted him out of the building, and as he passed by my desk, he gave me a cold, knowing stare. He knew it was me who had reported him. I stood up, looked him straight in the eyes, and said, “Next time, find a toy and don’t play with me.” Yeah…HR did write me up for that line after taking out the trash…at the time I thought it was well worth it.”

Here’s how Reddit users responded.

This person spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person nailed it.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

They had it coming!

What a jerk!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.