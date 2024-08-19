A Teenager Wouldn’t Stop Walking Through Their Yard, So They Hatched A Plan To To Ruin His Shoes To Get Their Point Across

Times sure have changed…

When I was growing up, I don’t remember anyone in my neighborhood ever giving me, my brothers, or any of my friends a hard time about taking shortcuts through their yards.

But these days, people get fired up about that kind of stuff.

And this homeowner wasn’t playing around.

Check out what happened!

Stop cutting across my grass. “We live in the end house on our street which has a slight curve. For almost the last year, I’ve noticed that twice a day (on the way to and from school) the same teenager cuts across our front lawn.

Little jerk…

I asked him to stop ages ago, but he has not. It’s beginning to leave a noticeable path of thinned out grass from being walked on excessively. The kids went back to school yesterday after the summer and I noticed him do it again in the morning. That’s when I decided that rather than confront him, I would exact my revenge. You see, said teenager is very much into their fashion, they ALWAYS have really expensive clothes and, more importantly, gym shoes on. One section of his chosen route we have been planning a flower bed. I decided, “today is that day!” I dug out the section, and put down the new loose compost (including manure of course).

This was gonna be good!

I then left my hose squirting water on this patch for a few hours to suitably moisten the soil. To finish off, a scattering of grass clippings on the top! Sure enough, boy goes to cut across our grass to find himself ankle deep in wet mud and manure. I was laughing so hard I had to compose myself before walking out and profusely apologising to him while holding two plants to put into my new flower bed!”

That kid learned a smelly lesson!

Someone had to teach him.

