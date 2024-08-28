Air Traveller Tried Out The Viral Pillowcase Hack On Frontier Airlines And It Didn’t Go As Expected. – ‘Stop letting these sites, social media, give you tips.’

I’ve heard about a lot of hacks in my day, but this is a new one…

And I guess it wasn’t a great one in the first place!

A TikTokker named Natasha shared a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why you probably shouldn’t try out this particular hack that went viral.

The hack involves removing a pillow from a pillowcase and filling it with clothes and other items so it functions like a carry-on bag…and a pillow.

Sounds innocent enough, right?

Well, maybe not…

Natasha said, “Stop letting these sites, social media, give you tips and tricks because sometimes it’s not gonna work.”

She was flying on Frontier Airlines when a man tried to board a flight with a pillowcase packed full of goods. His intention was to get out of paying a fee for a carry-on bag by claiming it was just a pillowcase.

The Frontier employees weren’t having it and they told the man he’d have to pay for a carry-on if he wanted to board the plane.

The man hemmed and hawed because he didn’t want to pay the baggage fee and he waited too long.

The boarding doors for the flight closed and then the man decided he’d fork over the cash, but it was too late.

Natasha said the Frontier workers told him he missed his chance, but the man continued to argue and got into an argument with the employees.

Finally, police officers showed up and escorted the man away.

Check out the video.

That guy made things WAY too complicated for himself.

