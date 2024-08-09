Arrogant Classmate Claims To Be Bilingual, But His Bluff Is Exposed During A Hilariously Unforgettable Job Interview

Everyone has that one slacker classmate whose work ethic and bad attitude leaves everyone wondering where they’ll end up after school.

Surprised to see me? I was a Spanish major in undergrad and there was one guy who clearly couldn’t speak well and contributed little to the class. He was also a complete d*ck.

They set the scene for life after school.

Fast forward 10 years, I went on to become bilingual and was working with clients in South America. The only other Spanish speaker in our company had interviewed me, so when the company wanted another Spanish speaker, it was my turn to test fluency.

Guess who walked into the interview?! I saw that his resume clearly stated that he was bilingual.

This classmate was about to be in for a rude awakening.

When he realized who would be interviewing him, I think he might’ve peed a little, and it was all I could do not to point and laugh. His Spanish sucked so much – surely he realized that he couldn’t bluff being bilingual?!

Best thing ever. What goes around…

Surely he never saw this coming. That’s why they say to never burn bridges.

