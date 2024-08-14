Bride’s Best Friend Was Asked To Do A Lot During A Destination Wedding And Had To Spend A Lot Of Money On Food, But When She Requests A Reimbursement For Her Expenses She’s Shunned By Her Friend Group

Ah, weddings! A time of love, celebration, and last-minute grocery runs?

In the following story, a bride’s best friend is roped into shopping, cooking, and footing the bill at a lavish wedding, things get a bit tense.

With a champagne bottle in one hand and a Splitwise request in the other, she’s left wondering if she’s the world’s worst friend or just taken advantage of.

Read on for the story.

AITA for asking money for the food I bought for friend’s wedding? I am 28F living in DE with a well-paid job, currently supporting both, myself and my bf, who lost his job. Recently, I was invited to a two-day Spanish-Italian wedding as the bride’s witness. The event was held three hours away from the city and included a wedding ceremony, lunch, party and next day a barbecue to celebrate the relative’s birthday. We were told not to bring any gifts as the couple has planned second wedding in Italy for 80+ people and rented out a mansion. The groom’s family is very rich.

As a witness and best friend, I always went above and beyond by helping her in everyday life. For the wedding I rented a car for +250 euro, I was picking up guests and helping a lot with logistics (bringing ppl from and to the airport). However, things took a weird turn when I arrived to the barbecue and was told that there is not enough food for us and we have to go shopping. Fine, it happens, we made a list of groceries for ourselves. While we shopped, I got calls from the hosts to buy more food. My bf was even asked to get fresh bread.

At the barbecue, I was asked to help with cooking which I ended up doing for one hour. The food which we bought was distributed around all tables, meaning that we kinda sponsored the barbecue which we were invited to? The stupidest moment was that when my bf asked for bread, he wasn’t allowed to take the fresh bread he bought? Fiancé’s relative was not doing much, he was suffering from hangover from previous night. Others were hanging around and enjoying the setup. I had a nasty feeling, though I was happy that I could help.

Afterwards, the couple went on a honeymoon and asked me to take care of their plants for one month, which is totally fine with me. I prepared them a nice bottle of champagne to celebrate their return from the honeymoon. As I spent a lot of money on food, I wanted to get some reimbursement. It’s not like I bought food for only my bf, my friend and me, but for all others who could have gone shopping as well. I added the expenses to Splitwise and assigned 2/5 to the bride. Despite my efforts and expenses, I was harshly criticized for being a terrible friend, for not bringing a present, not washing dishes, or contributing enough financially.

I was told that I should be thankful that their friends allowed us to stay overnight (we got them a bottle of expensive wine as a thank you).

Then her fiance accused me of trying to get their money and suggested I check my finances. The groom even implied that I didn’t do enough for the wedding. However, I had already followed their words not to bring a gift and had been supportive in various ways. I was at work and all of this destroyed me emotionally. In conclusion, I felt unappreciated and hurt by the accusations and misunderstandings from my friend and the couple. I had genuinely tried to help and contribute, but it seemed like my efforts were not recognized or valued.

When the honeymoon dust settled, this friend was left picking up the pieces (and the tab) after being harshly accused of financial mooching and poor friendship.

Here’s what Reddit had to say, but one thing’s for sure: OP is NOT the AH.

