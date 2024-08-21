Her Cousin Invited Her To His Wedding Because He Thinks He’ll Send Him A Gift, So She Skips Out On The Wedding And The Present And Now He’s Asking Why

Here’s a twist on the wedding gift game: a guest, known for politely declining weddings but still sending gifts, discovers she’s being invited just to get a present.

Deciding to put an end to this pattern, she skips sending a gift for one wedding.

Read on for the story and what happens next!

AITA for not giving a wedding gift? I don’t do weddings. I’ll reply with a no, and generally – because I like the people, I just don’t like being at weddings – I’ll send a gift anyway. However, it’s recently come to my attention that I was being invited to weddings I wouldn’t have otherwise been invited to (for example, cousin’s child’s wedding) because of the reputation of “Invite her, she won’t come so you won’t actually have to host her and you’ll get a gift.”

Oh heck no.

It came to my attention because I overheard one of my cousins saying exactly that. I’m not exactly close to my family so I didn’t know this was happening, as in I didn’t know I was the only second cousin being invited. I was invited to my cousin’s wedding (sibling of the cousin I overheard, if that’s relevant.) As usual, I declined but I decided to not send a gift because I don’t like being used. My cousin has been blowing up my phone that he’s the only one I haven’t sent a gift to.

Not falling for that anymore!

I tried to explain that it’s more like he’s the first one I haven’t sent a gift to because I’m stopping that now, but he still thinks I’ve personally selected him to not be worthy. AITA?

Well, isn’t that a gift-wrapped drama?

Let’s see what the Redditors had to say about the two sides.

This person says that OP is not even close to being the AH here.

This person says it’s a complete gift grab and not to feel bad.

And this person has a pretty good idea on what to do next.

Looks like a gift refusal has turned into a full-blown family fiasco.

These people have a lot of nerve!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.