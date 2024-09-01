Family Thinks A Temporary Stay Should Become Permanent, But The Hosting Couple Stands Firm And Says No Way

When the in-laws need a place to stay, you’d think everyone would step up, right?

Well, this couple’s decision to keep their home off-limits while still offering help has turned into a full-blown family feud.

Read on for the story.

AITA? Wife’s family wants to move in with us and we said no. Three years ago the wife’s mother and boyfriend moved out of state to go live with grandma. Years later (now) grandma passed and mother in law wants to come back to the area. They have unrealistic expectations of being able to find property as they both have very little income. My wife has three brothers. One brother is isolated and blocked all communication. James lives cross country and Tom lives close to us. James and Tom keep in touch with mother In Law and are “trying to help.”

Tom, one of my wife’s brothers, always was very vocal of taking care of mom when grandma passed. Now that she has passed he has no room and can’t take care of mom until years from now after making false promises.

Isn’t family great?

My wife and I are the only ones that own property. So we are looked at as the ones that should house mom. My wife has had very minimal contact with her mother in the 10 years of marriage. Not once did we ever pretend to be able to help. We live our own life and have never asked any of them for help or opinions. Whenever we get contacted it’s because something is needed.

That’s just rude.

We said no to housing them but offered our time to help find a reasonable priced place. However every reasonable option seems to have an issue. They basically made poor decisions and have some options but are treating us like we are the only option. Now we are being pushed by each sibling to make a “temporary commitment “ to house mother in law boyfriend and animals. AWTA for standing our ground and not accommodating?

Seems like some relatives think that just because you have a spare room, it’s their right to move in.

Reddit has 3 words for OP: DON’T. DO. IT. (Also, “NTA.”)

This person says “temporary” isn’t a thing.

This person concurs.

And this person reminds us you don’t even need a reason, just a “no” will suffice.

Apparently, setting boundaries isn’t what everyone had in mind.

But it is what’s healthy for the poster.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.