Warehouse Tenant Abandoned His Car In Front Of A Building Entrance, So When He Asked For A Favor It Became The Perfect Idea For Revenge

Abandon your car on my property and then give me lip, lose your child’s birth pictures. We had a warehouse tenant that had an entrance blocked for a week. He didn’t use this space a lot but it was in the way. The police told me they couldn’t have a car moved because it was on private property, and the tow company wanted to charge me 250 dollars for the tow.

Luckily the car was unlocked and I found identifying information. After contacting the car owner and his girlfriend I finally received a message back.

Co=car owner, Me=me Co: I don’t want that car and don’t message my girlfriend again. Me: next time answer your messages and your girl won’t be contacted. I need this car moved it’s on private property.

Co: That’s not my problem. I haven’t made a payment for months and live 150 miles away now.

(Some back and forth, and then this) Co: Could you do me a favor, my girlfriend left our disposable camera in there with our babies birth pictures on there can you get it out. We will be in town in a few days and can get that. Me: Do you know what that is? Co: What? Me: Not my problem.

Me: You can pay the tow truck company for your car and get the camera that way, it will be towed in the morning. I grabbed a chain and pulled the car into “public” with my truck. I called the city to report a vehicle abandoned in the middle of the road. It was gone within an hour.

