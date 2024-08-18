His Boss Refused To Pay Him And His Crew So He Quit, And He Eventually Found A Way To Make Sure Everyone Got Paid

Working for someone who tries to get away with things he shouldn’t and who thinks he’s better than everyone else sounds terrible.

Ultimate revenge on my slumlord boss… Brief history. My dad worked for the worst slumlord ever. The pay was phenomenal and he had his own company card, free apartment and he ran the show. Most of the guys rentals were in the crappiest areas, run down houses, high crime areas.

His dad was a hard worker.

My dad did this for 18 years, and I assisted him quite often. Not only did he do all the maintenance. We also had to do lawn care and snow removal. For 25 properties. Some units were single dwelling but most were 3-4 units per property. My dad may have done a little slacking but not much due to there always being something wrong at a unit.

His dad’s unit became a junk pile.

We would have inspections yearly, and anytime there was trash at a unit fixing to be inspected, Chris, the owner, would have us move it to my dads unit. Eventually it way piled up. Now we could go buy any and everything that was needed for bringing a unit up to code. Which honestly never got brought to code.

We did the best we could, but Chris only wanted bare minimum done, so dad would be forced to hide stuff from inspectors.

They told Chris he’d fill in for his dad.

Anyway my dad had a heart attack and died right in front of me, but we got him back and after having a defibrillator and pacemaker he’s great. The owner and my dad were like super close, so I told Chris I could take over til my dad got better and could return to work. My dad encouraged this.

Their dad lost his job and his home.

Then on Father’s Day they installed the defibrillator/pace maker. Chris fired and evicted my dad while he was on the operating table because he was so pissed about the trash at dads unit. Which Chris told him to put there.

They kept working for Chris.

It was a ton which took me and a crew a week to clean out because we had an inspection there in a week. Filled two 40 yarders. So After 18 years, dad lost his home, his independence and his job. So with my dads urging I kept the job.

He is now in charge.

For three years I ran the show on my own. I did EVERYTHING. Layer carpet, repaired electrical all inspectors. For three years I would secretly buy the tenants whatever they asked for basically and they never checked my receipts.

Chris seems to have a big ego.

Now you must take into account the way Chris would speak to me and the tenants like we were trash! My house cost more than his, but I believe everyone is equal. You’re not above me because you own rentals and you’re a lawyer. I had 4 kids, one disabled, and still ran things great.

Anyway Chris and I would get into it all the time for the way he treated the tenants and myself. He is a racist and feels superior to woman.

He worked overtime so they could pass the inspections.

One week I had 3 inspections in a day. Each inspection had 3 units. So basically 9 units. Our worst grossest units. So I hired a team to help. We worked nonstop all weekend til 6 am the day of inspection. I even had to build a wall in basement out of cement to seal off all the crap crammed in basement. We passed all inspections.

He couldn’t stand working for Chris anymore.

Then he refused to pay me and my crew saying I lied about hours. Now the owner NEVER goes to properties. Some he bought unseen. These are run down dilapidated homes that took forever to get up to code. So when he screamed at me in front of tenants I’d finally had enough and quit.

Chris asked for his stuff back.

I stored all equipment at my place including some trash from evictions. I have 10 acres In BFE. He told me to bring him all his stuff and all keys and refused to pay anyone. So I went to my place loaded my truck and drove back to his office. Which he owns the building and leases out the other 20 offices to drs dentists and other lawyers and is very concerned with never looking bad whatsoever.

He knew exactly how to get revenge and get everyone paid.

So I pulled up to the front entrance and dropped truckload number 1 of eviction trash. He tripped out. Told me if I’d come get it he’d pay me and my crew AND I could keep all the maintenance equipment which totaled roughly ten grand! It was the ultimate revenge for me.

He certainly got his boss back in a very satisfying way!









The slumlord had this revenge coming for a long time!

Next time, he probably won't pass inspection.

