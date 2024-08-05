He Took An Inner Tube Off A Chair At The Water Park Instead Of Waiting For One, And Now His Wife Is Upset

Patience is a virtue, but it’s also considerate to share.

Which one is more important?

That’s the question in today’s story which unfolds at a water park.

Let’s see who was impatient and who wasn’t willing to share…

AITA for taking a woman’s tube at the water park So my wife thinks I may have been a jerk here but I think I was justified. We are at a water park for a family vacation and this park has a limited number of tubes for use in the lazy River and slides.

OP points out a problem at the water park…

It seems obvious that since there are so many people waiting for tubes that when you are not in the water you would leave the tube for someone else. Well you would be wrong in that thought and a good percentage of tubes are hoarded on dry land not in use.

OP wasn’t willing to wait for a tube.

I was tired of waiting so I went and took a tube from a chair and started walking back but was confronted by a shrieking woman that she was going to use that again later. My response was that she could wait for a tube like everyone else.

OP didn’t look back…

Then and I left to enjoy some slow moving water with my kids. So AITA?

I wouldn’t have been so bold as to take a tube that another person wasn’t done using. Of course, I probably wouldn’t have held onto a tube that I wasn’t using either.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks OP could’ve been nicer about it.

Another reader called the woman who was mad about the tube “selfish.”

One reader thinks OP shouldn’t have taken the tube.

This reader thinks OP didn’t do anything wrong.

Another vote for the woman who was upset being the one who was wrong.

Jeez… people just need to calm down already!

