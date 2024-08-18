He Wasn’t Excited To Learn About His Newest Sibling, But His Parents Couldn’t Handle The Truth About Why

Ah, the joys of a big family!

Except when you’re 17, and your parents are about to welcome baby number six.

After years of enduring their short tempers and frazzled states with each new sibling, our protagonist finally lets loose.

AITA for telling my parents they’re hard to be near when they have a new baby? My parents have five kids already and told us a few weeks ago that they’re having another kid. I’m their oldest at 17m. Then my siblings are 14f, 13f, 9m, 7f. I remember when my younger brother and youngest sister were born my parents were so awful to be around. They had the worst tempers and were just in a constant state of being grumpy and they snapped at us for everything.

My maternal grandparents told me they were the same with all of us and they remember when they had my two sisters back to back, it was a nightmare and the first three to four years of them having a kid it’s awful being around them. They admitted they distanced each time they had a new baby after my 14 year old sister because it was impossible to tolerate them constantly snapping at people and losing their temper. When they told us they were expecting another kid I admit I didn’t have a happy reaction or a positive one. I tried not to react but apparently my face gave away my unhappiness and they asked to speak to just me.

They wanted to know why I was so sour about a new sibling and they scolded me for not being excited. I told them I wasn’t looking forward to their temper when the next kid comes. They were like wtf do you mean and why make it sound so negative. I told them they were so hard to be near when my brother and youngest sister were born and I remember how I could just breathe and they’d be grumpy and angry with me. But I also know they were like that with the rest of us. I said it wasn’t something I would ever look forward to.

My parents told me they have no idea where I get that idea from but it’s not true. They ended up ranting to other family members afterward who all confirmed what I said. I heard them argue with a few of their siblings who said they had tried to help and got treated like s**t by them. They said new parents need to be left alone not having people offer help. That they need calm and quiet and nobody bothering them.

I heard them say it and I told them after their ramblings that having kids means you won’t get the peace and calm and quiet they want and it’s not the kids fault. I told them it doesn’t mean you take all that anger out on a kid or anyone who just tries to help either. They said I was still being a brat telling them they’re hard to be around and no kid should speak to their parent that way. AITA?

