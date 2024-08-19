Her Brother’s Girlfriend Moved In With The Family And Things Started To Disappear From Her Room, So Now She’s Calling Her Out And Shaming Her Brother For Defending Her

Imagine saving up for college and watching your savings mysteriously vanish—along with your favorite jewelry.

That’s exactly what happened when this girl’s brother’s girlfriend turned into a sneaky cat burglar.

Instead of backing his sister, though, the brother did the unthinkable: he backed the thief!

Let’s read the story.

AITA for yelling at my bro for defending his gf? I (16f) have an older brother (21m) who still lives at home with us. He is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend (21f) who also lives at home with her parents. Me and my brother have always been very close. We never fight and we rarely argue so this is very out of the blue for us. Something that is important in this story is that I am currently working a summer job and am earning my own money to try and save up to take some money with me when I go to college in 2025.

So responsible.

I am not really a big spender and I do really want to save my money. If I want something I will just add it to the birthday/Christmas list. I started working in early March so I have a good amount of money saved up that I haven’t spent. Recently my brothers gf has been staying with us for long periods of time. At first I didn’t really have a problem with it bc she was really nice but then things out of my room started to go missing and she started to be very rude to me. When I told my brother, he would just shrug it off, saying that she is going through things at home and was a little tense. I believed him because she usually is really nice to me.

Sounds fishy.

But then very valuable thing and birthday cash started to go missing from out of my room. My best friend got me and matching pandora rings for my birthday but the suddenly when missing. My earrings and jewelry started going missing and I literally tore up the whole house looking for them. My mom and dad were also getting mad because my money and other things was going missing. My mom confronted my older brother about this and told him that it was probably his girlfriend taking my pricier things and he got really mad saying that she would never do that that. Yesterday I came home earlier from work because they were over staffed for the night so they let me off early. I came home and went in my room to find her LITERALLY DIGGING THROUGH MY ENVELOPE!!!!

Oh HECK no.

Obvi I got mad and started yelling at her. Like why are you stealing from a 16 year old!! She got mad at me and started yelling back saying she was just looking for something. You were looking for something in my money envelope… My mom and brother came in my room to ask what happened and I told them. I expected my brother to defend me but he started yelling at me for accusing her of stealing bro. Like what… Me and my mom started yelling at him and he was defending her and she was crying… my mom told her that she was mental and needed to leave the house. My brother got mad called me an ******* and left with her.

This is such a mess.

Everyone tells me it’s not my fault but now my brother won’t speak to me. I have no clue why he believes her when she was LITERALLY holding my envelope in her hands the entire time this was going on but whatever. She dm’ed on insta saying I was an ******* for ‘lying’ and ‘trying to break up there perfect relationship’. So…AITA?

You’d think catching someone red-handed would be the end of the debate, but here we are.

Redditors agree: sister is not the AH here at all.

This person says she should go so far as to call 911.

And this person says brother is just blinded by the light.

This commenter reminds us that family always comes first.

The real crime here?

Bad taste in partners.

