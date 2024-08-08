Her Dad’s Girlfriend Dumped Stinking Seafood In Her Trash Can, So She Did The Same Thing In Her Car

Seafood shells, peels, and leftovers can really stink like crazy, especially when left for days.

So when this woman discovered that her dad’s GF left some seafood in her trash can, she knew she had to do something about it.

And guess what? She did the same, but not in her house… in her car!

Savage, right?

Read the full story below.

Dump seafood in my garbage can? Enjoy seafood in your garbage car. So this is another round we had with Clara (my dad’s GF) years ago. I wrote another story before, and to clarify: YES, she is awful, and YES, my Dad was dumb to have her, but he had his issues. My dad and I lived in different houses, but the same property. So we had keys for each other’s houses in case of an emergency.

Her dad planned a road trip with his GF.

My dad loved road trips, and when he was given a money bonus at his work, he planned the trip, and asked Clara to come with him. To celebrate the bonus and the trip, they planned to eat a “cocimiento,” which consists of boiling seafood (shrimp, clams, mussels), meats (chicken, pig), and some other things in white wine. So they took Clara’s car and went to buy the things.

When she went home, she smelled stinking seafood coming from the trash can.

That day, I went out to spend a 3-day summer weekend in a friend’s house. So I closed my house and left. When I came back from my friend’s house, and opened the door, a stench smacked my nose. It came from the kitchen. I was sure that I left no garbage there, but when I looked at the can, there was a lot of seafood shells and other things stinking everything.

She took a picture for evidence.

My first thought was Clara. I phoned Dad to ask him how was his trip, and he said that it was awesome, and he would be returning in four days. I asked if he entered my house before leaving, and he said he hadn’t. So I took pictures of the stinking mess to be shown later.

She bought the same seafoods.

I spent a lovely evening cleaning and de-stinking my place, and thought of something, when I saw Clara’s car in the yard. I entered Dad’s house and saw Clara’s car keys. So I went to the market and bought some of the same seafood I found in my garbage, and proceeded to spread it in Clara’s car.

And then left them in Clara’s car for 3 days!

Some clams under the seats. Some mussels in the trunk. Some shrimps in the vents of the air conditioner of the car. Everything was left in a closed car under the sun for three summer days. A lovely 4-wheeled oven.

Clara blamed her for the nasty smell in her car.

When Dad and Clara came back, and she opened her car, I just heard the screams of Clara, blaming me for that. So I went straight to Dad, showed the pictures I had taken of what Clara left in my house, and started laughing. Clara looked at Dad, and he said to Clara, “You both are adults, and you started this.” To my delight, my Dad told me that it was only AFTER she cleaned the car insides, she turned on the air conditioner of the car, and felt the wonderful smell of those hidden shrimp.

LOL! That was some funny family feud. Let’s see what other people have to say.

Wow! This is a big recognition.

Nice descriptions from this user.

This user has a good point.

The dad is also getting noticed.

Indeed!

Bet she didn’t know her misdeed would stink like rotten seafood.

This seems more than petty!

