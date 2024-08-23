Her Friend Accidentally Ruined Her Expensive Skincare Product, But She’s Not Sure If She Should Make Her Pay To Replace It

When you invite your friends over and let them use products in your home, should they have to pay to replace something they accidentally break?

That’s the question in today’s story when one friend accidentally breaks another friend’s expensive skincare product.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for asking my friend to pay me back for breaking an expensive skincare product? A few days ago, I (F24) hosted a sleepover with two of my friends, both also 24. At the end of the night, while we were all taking off our makeup, I told them they could use any of the skincare products in my bathroom cabinet. I’m really into skincare and have a variety of products, ranging from drugstore to high-end.

One of her friends admitted to breaking a product.

A few moments later, one of my friends, Jane, told me she accidentally dropped and broke one of my skincare products. It was the SK II Pitera Essence, which retails for about $134 CAD. The bottle is made of glass, so it’s quite fragile. It was about 80% full since I had just bought it a couple of weeks earlier.

She asked her friend to pay at least part of the price to replace the product.

She apologized and said she felt really bad. I told her it was fine, but when I mentioned the cost, she was shocked. I then asked if it would be possible for her to pay me back, not the full price but at least part of it. She seemed uncomfortable and said she didn’t think she should have to pay since it was an accident and I had offered for her to use the products in the first place.

She is wondering if she should make her friend pay for the product or not.

Since then it’s been awkward between us and we haven’t spoken. Our other friend who was there isn’t taking sides and is staying neutral about the whole situation. AITA for asking her to help cover the cost of the broken product?

Considering the friend had no idea how much the product cost, it doesn’t necessarily seem fair to ask her to pay for it.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks…

This reader points out a good reason why it’s a bad idea to share skincare products.

This reader thinks she shouldn’t make her friend pay for the skincare product.

Another reader thinks the friend should pay for the product she broke.

This reader thinks she made a mistake by telling her friends to use whatever they wanted.

Here’s another vote for her being the one in the wrong.

This reader is on her side and thinks the friend should pay.

The moral of this story seems to be not to let your friends use something expensive if you’re not willing to deal with the consequences.

At least warn them first that they’ll need to replace it if they break it.

