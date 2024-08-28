Her Grandchild’s Other Grandma Demanded That She Stop Going By The “Meemaw” Nickname, But She Refused Because It’s What Her Family Has Always Used

When someone is having a baby, it can bring a lot of joy not just to the parents, but the extended family as well.

What happens when one of the grandparents is demanding that the grandchild call her (and only her) by a specific title that the other grandma already uses?

It is an odd situation, but that is what the woman in this story is dealing with. Check it out.

AITA for not giving up my grandma name? I (46)F have 3 kids. E (26M) L (22)F and J(19M).

Congratulations!

L is pregnant with her first child. I am over the moon as she is giving me my first granddaughter (E has 2 sons).

That is really sweet.

My grandsons call me ‘Meemaw’, and have their entire lives. I chose Meemaw because my mom was a Meemaw to my children, and so was my grandma to me. It is a very special name to me and I cherish it deeply.

Ok, no big deal.

However my daughter’s boyfriend, R (24M) mom, S (56) also likes the name… because of the show Young Sheldon. S has expressed her love for the show, and how she’d love to be just like sheldon’s Meemaw. She has been dropping not so subtle hints she’d like to be called Meemaw since we found out my daughter was pregnant. Like “asking” the baby if she wants to call her Meemaw. On Friday morning she called me and invited me out to lunch. I said yes because I enjoy her company for the most part and had no plans. When we got to the restaurant we were talking about anything and everything but the baby. We ordered and the topic of the baby didn’t come up until our food came out.

Wait…what?

In the middle of me taking a bite she muttered under her breath “give up being meemaw”. I was confused, and thought I misheard her and asked her to repeat. She said “You have 3 kids, you will have multiple chances to be a grandma. I only have one kid to have grandkids from and I want to be Meemaw to them”. I was shocked. I did not wanna give up the name especially because of how sentimental it was to me. After sitting in shock for a moment i responded “My two grandsons already call Meemaw, it’s too late to change it.” I tried to laugh it off but she she stayed stone cold and said “They don’t have to call you anything else, I just want R & L’s baby to call you something else” I then sit in silence again, not wanting to fight with her.

All this over a title?

She then followed up with a “so…” to which i responded “The name Meemaw goes back to my great grandmother and I have a lot of sentimental value behind the name, you can be Meemaw too but im not changing it.” She rolled her eyes, then responded “I’m not sharing the name, it will be confusing for the baby” to which i stood up and said “Then I guess you’re gonna be looking for another name.” Then I slammed 20$ in cash on the table and walked out.

This family loves drama.

I’ve been getting messages like crazy all weekend from my future son in laws side of the family, ranging from nicely asking to reconsider to calling me selfish for not giving the name up. My daughter is on my side, but it’s caused a big argument between her and her boyfriend and now she’s staying with me for the time being. I’m starting to think i’m the AH, and for the sake of peace just letting it go, but what do you guys think? AITA?

That is wild, why can’t they share the name? Most kids call the grandma on both sides “grandma” and it isn’t confusing.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have any advice.

Yup, years of drama ahead for this family.

It has to be all about her.

Yeah, it is really weird.

There must be more to this story.

It happens all the time.

Come on ‘Meemaw’ stop acting like a child!

