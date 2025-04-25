Her Boss Told Her To Wear Feminine Business Attire, But She Only Heard Business Attire And Turned Into A Mini Version Of Him

Gender discrimination is still very much a thing.

In this woman’s case, her boss told her to dress a certain way.

He just didn’t know she would have a different interpretation of what he had requested.

Let’s read the story.

My boss wanted me to dress for him. This was years ago but it still makes me giggle. When I was 19, I got my first real office job. We weren’t customer-facing so everyone dressed really casually. Jeans, tennis shoes, t-shirts. One day my boss called me in to talk to me about dress code.

Buckle up.

He said that he’d like his assistant to wear business attire like they do at the corporate office. I ask what that is and he said like ‘little dresses with jackets’. I felt icky but I didn’t fully understand why for years.

She only picked up on “dress like they do at the corporate office”.

That night my boyfriend (now my husband), took me to the store and I bought 5 outfits that exactly matched my bosses’ attire. Old man jeans, cotton button-up shirts and loafers. That’s what I wore until I left the company. He couldn’t say a damn thing and he never talked to me about dress code again. I now realize that it ruined his little fantasy and it makes me proud of my young self.

10/10.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this unintentional yet great revenge.

He didn’t see that coming, did he?

She decimated his disrespect without even trying.

