Her Mom Helped Her Look For Jobs Online, But When Something Went Wrong With Her Interview Schedule She Told Her Mom She Didn’t Trust Her Anymore

AITA for telling my mom I don’t want her to submit job applications for me anymore I (18F) have been job-hunting ever since I graduated high school in May of this year. I set up an Indeed account, and my mom suggested that she also sign into the same account so that she could look through it, and notify me about any jobs she found while she’s at work. Her job is pretty laidback so she has a lot of free time.

OP said okay to her mom’s suggestion.

I agreed to this because I thought it would be helpful, and for a while, it was very efficient. But then, she started to actually apply to jobs for me without asking my permission first. But I would never hear back from the jobs she applied for, so it was never really a big problem… until now.

She got a text from a potential employer.

This morning, I woke up and saw that I gotten a couple texts from a hospital talking about a job opportunity to work in the hospital cafeteria. At first, I thought, “Wow, one of mom’s applications actually reached back to me. Great!” But then, I read the next text, and it stated how the interview would be set up for next Monday at 1:30.

It turns out, there was a schedule conflict.

Normally, that wouldn’t be a problem, but a few days ago, I confirmed an interview for Miracle Ear Medical Center that would take place on Monday at 2:30. With these times, it would be impossible for me to be able to attend both interviews on the same day, so I would have to cancel one, and subsequently, lose a nice job opportunity in the process.

She asked her mom to cancel the interview.

I called my mom and told her what happened this morning, and that I would like for her to cancel the application she made, and thankfully she did. At that point, I realized that I didn’t trust my mom anymore to help me find jobs if this was what was going to happen. So, I flat out told her that I would like for her to stop helping.

The mom was frustrated.

When I told her that, she asked me why in a frustrated tone. I told her how I didn’t like the fact that she didn’t ask me permission before applying to jobs… How she would apply to jobs that she knew I wouldn’t have any interest in… How she was so forgetful that she couldn’t remember the dates for interviews I already had… And the fact that this mixup cost me a possibly good job opportunity. I also told her how I didn’t trust her anymore after this incident, and that I was worried it might happen again if she continued helping.

Now, OP feels bad about what she said to her mom.

Although she still sounded frustrated, she agreed to it and apologized for the mixup this morning. Looking back, I’m starting to realize how I could’ve come off as cold or mean, but I genuinely think that this was the best decision to make. So AITA or not?

