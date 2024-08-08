If You Get Denied For A Car Loan Car This Salesman Has Some Advice For What You Can Do

Folks, if you’re in the car buying market, you’re gonna want to pay attention to what this guy has to say…because you never know what obstacles are gonna get in the way between you and your new vehicle.

A car salesman named Shauon posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what they should do if they’re trying to buy a car and they get turned down for a loan.

Shauon started by saying, “You’re going to need a pay stub, you’re going to need a bank statement or the W2 from the previous tax year.”

He added, “You need to have an established score to get approved. But it’s not about what the score is. It’s about what’s behind your score.”

Shauon said that opening a credit-builder account to improve your credit score is a good idea if you get turned down for a loan.

He also advised viewers to have a 20% down payment ready to go if they want to get a new ride.

Check out his video.

TikTokkers had questions for him…

This person spoke up.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this individual laid it all out…

Good luck out there!

