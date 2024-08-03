Job Seeker Walked Out Of A Job Interview Because The CEO Was Totally Clueless About What Was Going On

Jeez, talk about clueless…

A woman named Tyler posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about an unusual experience she had during a job interview.

Tyler told viewers, “I just walked out of my very first interview from a company that I’m pretty sure was going to hire me.”

She explained, “So I was sent out to meet with the CEO, which was a little unusual for my third and presumably final interview for this one company nearby. And, in general, I didn’t have a very good feeling about the company.”

She said she got a bad feeling about the company because the sales team she was going to work with “was mostly made up of rowdy men who did not use politically correct terms and often used locker room talk.”

The interview was at a Shoney’s restaurant (weird) and the sales team was also having a meeting there, so Tyler said she had to sit through a 30-minute meeting before she talked to the CEO.

She explained, “So I sit down with him and it’s very clear that he has no idea who I am. He doesn’t know my name. He’s not reviewed my resume. In fact, he actually asked the hiring manager, ‘Oh, did you already hire her?’ He doesn’t even know.”

Tyler was visibly confused by this development and the CEO told her, “Well, this is how my company operates. And if it’s not for you, then so be it.”

Tyler added, “So, I picked up my purse, and I walked out. I don’t know if my standards are just too high or maybe this was normal behavior for CEOs.”

She finished her video by saying, “I just got up and left. And I’m still unemployed.”

Take a look at her video.

Here’s how people responded.

That didn’t go very well, did it…?

