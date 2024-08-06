Neighbor Told Her She Couldn’t Plant A Certain Kind Of Flower, So She Responded By Planting Thousands Of Seeds At Night When No One Was Around

Who doesn’t want to see MORE flowers in the world?!?!

I can’t plant flowers? “Earlier this year, I had acquired 5 columbine flower plants (my favorite flower.) They were actually meant for the cull pile, but a friend of mine rescued them for me because they really weren’t that bad off. After spending a couple of weeks in my house getting nice and healthy, I decided it was time to plant them outdoors. I always wanted to plant flowers because it’s so drab, dull and generic around here. Now, I live in a condo complex, and I don’t know who has allergies and who doesn’t, so I started planting them in the mulched tree footprints in the parking area, well away from anyone’s windows or back door.

In saunters the annoying lady that’s on the HOA board only because she took the job that no one else wants. BL: (in a very loud voice) “Ummmm….I’m sorry to tell you, but you can’t do that.” Me: “I have permission from (lady who is also on the board).” BL: (still in a very loud voice) “Well…I’M on the board TOO…and I never heard of…….THIS…going through!” Me: “I don’t know what to tell you. I’ll double check with (other lady).”

Now, I wouldn’t have been so petty with my revenge if this ***** didn’t strut around the neighborhood, wearing her HOA Board ID on a lanyard around her neck all the time, and basically policing the community. But I just got done planting 8,000 columbine seed all over the place by the cover of darkness, wearing all black. I felt like Ethan Hunt (columbine seeds are about the size of poppy seeds, so 8,000 seeds isn’t really that much. It took me approx. 45 minutes. All I had to do was rough up a patch of ground about 3″ deep, scatter 4-6 seeds, then cover it back up and tamp it down. I can’t wait until the year after next to see all the beautiful colors!”

