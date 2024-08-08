Neighbors Walk Their Dogs On Her Lawn But Never Say Hello, But They Got Super Aggressive When She Asked Them To Stop

There are so many issues that crop up with neighbors.

AITA for asking my neighbor to stop walking their dogs on our lawn? We had new neighbors move in ~ 4 months ago or so and they have three little dogs. They have a small yard, so they always walk their dogs on our lawn. They do pick up their feces (to my knowledge, at least), but they’ve never once asked if they could use our lawn, they never even look at us or acknowledge this when we’ve come home and they’ve been on our lawn.

I don’t mean they just stroll by while they’re on a walk – I mean they walk deep into our lawn by our cars and hang out for 5 – 10 min sometimes.

So I asked the other day if they could please stop doing it, and they became super combative with me about it. They started yelling at me and telling me to get documentation from the town that states they can’t walk their dog on our lawn. AITA for asking them to stop walking their dogs on our lawn all the time even though they pick up their feces? Especially when not only have they never asked, but they’ve never even said hello when we’ve literally walked past them while they’re on our lawn waiting for their dogs to go to the bathroom?

