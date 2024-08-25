The Discovery Of Lunar Caves And Tunnels Could Be Pave The Way For Future Moon Bases

Setting up a permanent base on the moon would be an unparalleled scientific and technological achievement.

While there are many challenges that would need to be overcome to make this possible, we do have the technology to accomplish this feat.

One of the biggest issues, however, is that in order to send humans up to the moon for long-term (or even permanent) assignments, it is necessary to be able to protect them from the sun’s radiation, the extreme temperature swings, and even micro-meteor showers.

All of these hazards are present on the moon, but not on Earth, because the moon does not have a protective atmosphere.

While creating an atmosphere on the moon is still beyond our capabilities, there is another option, and it has recently been proven to be viable.

Rather than relying on an atmosphere for protection, simply build our bases under the lunar surface in caves.

We have known for over fifty years that the moon almost certainly had extensive networks of caves and tunnels at and under the surface, but we were not able to prove it or determine their exact location.

Scientists at the University of Trento in Italy, however, have done just that. They used a new data analysis tool to look at the radar reflections of the moon and show what is there.

According to the new paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the findings are very encouraging. They describe what they found as:

“The first direct evidence of an accessible lava tube under the surface of the moon. These caves have been theorized for over 50 years, but it is the first time ever that we have demonstrated their existence.”

While they still have to analyze more of the moon, they have already found one cave that is at least 330 feet deep. This is more than sufficient to shield people and equipment from the harsh radiation of the sun or most types of meteors.

In addition, these caves would have a much more steady temperature than the surface, allowing for a safe environment where people could gain a safe foothold from which to expand.

While there are no current plans to establish a base on the Moon, this makes it a real possibility.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a second giant hole has opened up on the sun’s surface. Here’s what it means.