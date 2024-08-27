Employee Brings A Dessert To A Work Potluck That They Made With Their 2-Year-Old, But One Coworker Said The Dish Isn’t Safe Because A Kid Touched It

When a parent brings homemade treats to a work potluck, it’s usually a sweet gesture.

But for this employee, adding a little help from their 2-year-old turned into workplace drama.

A well-intentioned dessert led to a heated confrontation, leaving the parent wondering if their thoughtful contribution was actually a mistake.

Read on for the story!

AITA for making a dessert with my 2 year old for a potluck. We had a potluck at work last week. I made this delicious brownie & cookie concoction with a caramel sauce. When I made it, my 2 year old was by my side and “helping” as much as he could. When I put the dish out at the potluck I added a sign that my son helped make it. I thought that was the right thing to do in case people had an issue with it.

Super fair.

A co-worker who has made it known does not like kids (she has complained to HR about my kid being around at the end of the day for 15-30 minutes) approached me and said that it wasn’t fair that I made a dish that she wouldn’t eat. I told her I just made the dish, I’m not concerned with who did and didn’t eat it. She said that making a dish that wasn’t made in a safe way and bringing it is not okay.

Wowwww.

I felt like providing the sign was enough to allow people to make their own decisions. She called me a jerk and I felt like she was blowing this way out of proportion. But AITA?

The potluck may be over, but the debate lingers: was this an innocent way to involve a child or a recipe for workplace tension?

Reddit says the coworker is the one who’s the AH.

That potlucks aren’t the most hygienic, but they did what they could.

And that this coworker was really just so dramatic.

When a toddler helps in the kitchen, some see love, others see liability.

What a sour puss.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.