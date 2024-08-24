She Helped Her Sister Out By Paying Her Rent But Found Out That She Was Taking An Expensive Vacation, So She Her Generosity Dried Up Immediately

Vacations can be really expensive, so going out of town when you can’t afford to pay your rent is never a good idea.

I feel like most people realize that.

This woman tried to hide her vacation expenses from her sister, who was helping her pay rent.

You can see from the story that didn’t go over too well.

AITA for refusing to continue paying for my sister’s rent after she went on a trip without telling me? My (28f) sister (25f) got laid off about five months ago. She’s really struggled to find another job in her since, as it’s a really bad for her field, and people are being laid off left and right. She’s currently working as a waitress while she looks for a more permanent job, but isn’t earning enough to fully cover her rent. I have a pretty well paying job, and I share rent with my partner, so I offered to help her cover the rent while she looks for another job. She was extremely grateful, and together we agreed on an amount which would allow her to cover rent and also have some money left over for food, travel etc. It’s important to note that her monthly expenses for food, travel, bills etc were all provided by her.

She assumed that her sister was barely making enough to pay her bills.

I didn’t have any issues, or suspect that anything was amiss. She hates working as a waitress, so I’m confident that she is doing everything in her power to find another job. The last time I saw her, she mentioned that she has picked up a few extra shifts recently so that she can afford to get our parents a nice anniversary gift, so I figured she was basically living paycheck to paycheck.

It turns out her sister is on vacation.

Fast forward to now, and I’ve just received word from our cousin that my sister is in Paris. When I expressed confusion, my cousin sent me a bunch of screenshots from my sister’s Instagram. My sister must have blocked me and my parents on there, because none of us could see any of her posts or stories.

She was very upset and let her sister know she knew she was on vacation.

I was very confused, then angry, because if she is living paycheck to paycheck, how on earth can she afford to go on a trip to Europe? For context, we live in Australia, and plane tickets typically cost upwards of $1000, and that’s not accounting for food, hotels, or anything else. I was so mad that not only has she gone on an expensive trip, she clearly tried to hide it from me. I ended up sending her a few short messages, basically saying that I knew she was in Europe and that clearly she doesn’t need my help paying rent anymore if she can afford a big trip.

Her sister claims she still can’t afford to pay her rent.

She called me, and was basically in tears begging me not to cut her off. She said that she is on the trip with her new boyfriend, and that he is paying for everything. She insisted that she still needs the money to cover her rent, and that she will have to move if I don’t help her. I basically told her that it was her problem now, and hung up, which I admit was childish of me but I was still so mad.

Her family thinks she’s not being fair to her sister.

I don’t know much about her new boyfriend, so maybe he is a millionaire or something, but the fact that she tried to hide it from me sets off alarm bells. I’ll obviously have a proper discussion with her when she gets back, but for now I’m going to block her number. Since then, she has reached out to some other family members, who think I’m being too harsh and should give her the benefit of the doubt. They all seem to think I’m going to force her to be out on the streets. It’s looking like this will be a whole fiasco once she gets back. I need an outside opinion. AITA?

The biggest problem here seems to be that her sister tried to hide the trip to Europe.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader agrees that her sister should have been honest about the vacation.

Another reader called her sister a “scammer.”

This reader thinks the sister’s boyfriend should pay her rent.

It seems unanimous that her sister shouldn’t have lied.

Taking the vacation isn’t nearly as much of a problem as lying about it and trying to hide it.

Lesson learned, hopefully.

