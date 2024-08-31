Students Kept Parking Illegally In Front Of Her Driveway, So She Called A Tow Company To Make Sure It Stopped

It’s not always easy to find a parking space, especially if you’re in a hurry and want to find a parking space super close to your destination.

In today’s story, we hear how one apartment resident solved the problem of college students parking where they shouldn’t.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Parking in the Entrance to My Driveway Backfires I used to live in a small apartment complex near the state university. It was a big university & parking was scarce. And all too often, some student would park in the entrance to my driveway, blocking me in. I had graduated from college by then & remembered those days of frantically trying to get to class on time. So at first, I tolerated the parking violations.

Eventually, she was no longer okay with being blocked in the driveway.

But the parking violation kept happening over & over again, by different students. I was getting sick of it, sick of being blocked in & unable to drive my car. Student, be more responsible & considerate & give yourself enough time to find a legal parking spot!

They called a tow truck.

So one morning, when I saw that my driveway was blocked yet again by a student who illegally parked there, I called a tow truck & had the car removed. Enough is enough! I’m not going to be punished by your lack of planning, college student.

She thinks the student spread the word about the tow truck.

Next, I watched as the student who illegally parked in my driveway entrance freaked out upon seeing that her car was gone! And after that, this illegal parking problem greatly improved. I think word got out that blocking our driveway would NOT be tolerated. Oh sweet justice!

If your driveway is blocked and you can’t get out, what else are you supposed to do besides call a tow truck? She had no choice.

Don’t park illegally.

That’s the moral of the story.

