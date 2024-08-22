August 22, 2024 at 2:43 pm

Shopper Found Something Disturbing In The Blueberries She Bought From Whole Foods. – ‘It’s super realistic. What is going on?’

by Matthew Gilligan

The video you’re about to see is yet another reminder of why you should always check your produce before you chow down.

A mom named Aree posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the shock she got when she bought a package of organic blueberries from Whole Foods for her daughter.

Aree said, “I don’t ever really post TikTok videos but I felt this deserved a post. I gave my daughter a bowl of blueberries the other day and I take what’s left in her little bowl and I put it down the drain for the garbage disposal.”

She told viewers that she heard a loud noise in her garbage disposal and she discovered a fake blueberry.

She said, “Why is there a rubber blueberry in my toddler’s snack? It went from the carton, I washed what was in the carton, I put it in a bowl, and then I took from the bowl a couple of blueberries to give her for a snack. This came from the carton of blueberries. My husband cut it in half.”

Aree showed viewers the item in question and said, “Glistening silicone. It’s a silicone blueberry.”

She asked viewers, “Has anyone else had this happen? What do I do? What if she had eaten it? It is a solid, rubber, blueberry. She is under two. I got this at Whole Foods, also. Organic, I was trying to like, you know, do the right thing. And, this is what happened. It’s super realistic. What is going on?”

Here’s the video.

And this is what people had to say.

Check your groceries before you take them home from the store!

