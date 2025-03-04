Woman Called Her Husband And Asked Him To Bake A Potato For Her, But When She Got Home From Work, She Realized She’d Stepped Into The Middle Of A Feud

A sick day, a bowl of ramen, and one very persistent dad. What started as a simple request to preheat the oven turned into a full-blown household standoff—all over a single potato.

AITA for not putting the potato in the oven? I (24F) live with my parents while I’m saving money to move out. I got sick and spent the whole day sleeping. At some point I woke up and went to the kitchen to make some ramen. From the other room, my dad started reading me directions off his phone.

This is how the convo went: Dad: “Can you preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and put a potato in when it’s ready?” Me: “What? why?”

Dad: “Mom wants it.”

Me: “You mean she texted you and asked you to put in the potato for her?” Dad: “You’re already in there and idk how to work the oven.” Me: Calling his bluff, “OK, I’ll turn on the oven while i’m in here but you put in the potato when it dings” turns on oven.

Dad: “No you do all of it thanks!” Me: Walks back upstairs with ramen. I ate my food and started getting tired again so I laid down. Within the hour I heard my mom come home.

I heard her open the oven and ask my dad “where’s the potato I asked for?” Then I heard my dad get up, check the oven, and then he figured out what happened. He came to the staircase and SCREAMED my name THREE TIMES until I responded.

Me: “Yeah?” Dad: “You said you were handling the potato!” Me: “I told you exactly what I was handling, you assumed otherwise and ignored me,” Dad: “You wanna play this game?!” Me: “What game??” Dad: silence, walks away.

My mom did nothing about this, pretended it never happened. My dad and I have been at odds now for a few days. I’m worried I’m a hypocrite here for being mad he didn’t just handle the potato as it’s such a simple favor. But it’s not like this is the first time he’s tried pushing favors asked of him onto me. I guess this is my version of standing up to his weaponized incompetence but idk if it was worth it anymore. AITA for how I handled this?

Was this a justified stand against weaponized incompetence, or just pettiness over a simple task? The people of Reddit vote the former.

This person agrees…weaponized incompetence at its finest.

This person says Dad has no one to blame but himself.

This person says NTA, but has some advice.

