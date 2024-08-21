Teenager Gets Treated Poorly By A Bank Teller But Receives A Bank Error In His Favor, So Decides To Keep The Money To Spite Them

Ever wondered what you’d do if you got an unexpected windfall?

This teenager faced a moral dilemma when a bank teller’s mistake put a small fortune in his hands.

Check it out in the story below to see if you agree with his decision!

Bank error in your favour. Collect £200 This happened almost 40 years ago, up in Scotland, UK. Now I’ve always lived somewhat on autopilot, thinking about things in my own little world and not paying enough attention to the circumstances around me, so this story is perhaps more dozy compliance than malicious compliance.

My friends and I were having a card night and because we didn’t have gambling chips I was to go to the bank to get coins for us all to use. So, with my usual lack of planning, I end up at the bank 5 minutes before closing time on a Friday afternoon.

Timing is everything.

The bank teller is *not* pleased to see a scruffy teenage lad in ripped jeans, leather biker jacket and denim waistcoat in her smart bank. She was even less pleased when I ask for £200 of small change just before she can go home for the weekend.

Yeah, maybe not the best way to make friends.

Off she goes to get the coins, muttering under her breath about my request. Several minutes later she returned with about 6 bags of coins, and pushed them across the counter to me. Her body language clearly said “Here’s your money, now **** off!” So I did. I picked up the coins and walked out. It was only outside the bank that my dozy self realised I hadn’t given her my account details yet, so I hadn’t paid for the coins! I had a choice. Did I return to the bank, apologise and pay, or should I slip down a nearby alley and keep the money?

We think not.

To my teenage self it was a fortune and the teller clearly disliked me, so I’m ashamed to say I kept the cash!

Who would have thought a grumpy bank teller could end up giving away money?

But if you were…would you have done the same?

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where someone else’s mistake benefited you?

Serves ’em right!

