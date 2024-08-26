Tesla Cybertruck Owner Reports Significant Damage Caused By Raccoons

The Cybertruck from Tesla has been one of the most talked about new vehicles in many years.

Since its launch, it has attracted many very loyal fans of the vehicle, and plenty of people who think it is little more than a very expensive joke of a car.

No matter which side of the debate you are on, there is no doubt that the Cybertruck is, if nothing else, very entertaining and a recent report from an owner is just adding to that reputation.

The owner of a Cybertruck reported on the Cybertruck Owners Club Forum that he took his vehicle camping, and ran into an unexpected issue. He explained:

“Raccoons tried to enter vault overnight while camping in Minnesota!”

The ‘vault’ for those who don’t know, is the term Tesla uses for its enclosed truck bed.

This wouldn’t be a big deal if the raccoons were completely unsuccessful, but as can be seen in the image posted from the user, they actually caused a lot of damage to the truck.

Given the fact that Tesla vehicles are notoriously expensive to fix, this could be a major expense for the camper.

Not surprisingly, people on the forums had a lot to say about the event, some being supportive, and others poking fun.

One commenter said:

“I guess the vault is raccoon-proof! Hopefully, that trim piece isn’t too expensive to replace.”

Another was worried about what would happen if a larger animal tried to break in:

“A bear would have peeled it open like a can of sardines in about ten seconds.”

One of the best comments from this event was a joke about the design of the truck itself:

“Other trucks get around this problem by not looking like a dumpster.”

Lesson learned, don’t keep food in a Tesla Cybertruck while camping.

