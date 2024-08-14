The Argument Over How To Classify The Caspian Sea, Which Many Do Not Think Should Be Considered A Sea At All

It might seem like the question of whether a particular body of water is a sea or a lake or an ocean or something else might not matter in the grand scheme of things.

In this case, though, there are implications for many of the surrounding countries, depending on what decision is finally made.

The Caspian Sea is located between Europe and Asia and is bordered by several states – Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, and others.

It’s over 745 miles, with a surface area of 371,000 square miles.

Its size is probably why ancient the ancient Greeks and Persians were quick to label it an ocean, though it’s high salt content surely didn’t hurt.

The water in the southern part of the region can drop to around 3,000 feet deep, too.

That said, the Caspian sea has some unique features that make the case for calling it an ocean or sea a bit more difficult it, and the first is the fact that it is almost entirely landlocked.

The only way to access it by water is on the Volga River or a few small canals that connect it to the Black Sea, Baltic Sea, and Sea of Azov.

The Volga, Ural, and Kura rivers are all freshwater, which makes the Caspian much less salty than a typical sea (12 parts per thousand as opposed to 35 parts per thousand).

There are various species that have adapted to the specific conditions in the Caspian Sea. There are sturgeon, which are prized for their caviar eggs, and the Caspian seal, which is only found in those particular waters.

Pollution and overfishing are becoming huge issues, though, and how the body of water is classified will matter when it comes to conservation efforts.

The area is key in geopolitical maneuverings in the area due to oil and gas resources, and ongoing disputes have been dragging out at the expensive of environmental protections.

Right now, each country has its own patrols out there trying to protect its resources, while fishing communities and tourist boats also struggle to provide.

Without a formally recognized agreement on whether the Caspian Sea is a sea or a lake, international law can’t rule on ongoing issues between countries.

If it were to be classified as a sea, the waters would be protected under the same international instruments that protect the marine ecosystems in oceans around the world.

With the surrounding states largely withdrawn from international conventions, however, it doesn’t seem likely to happen any time soon.

Too bad for the seals.

And anyone who really loves caviar, I guess.

