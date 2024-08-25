New Manager Cancelled His Time Off, So He Messed Up The Shift Schedule Before He Left The Job To Mess With Him And Cause Chaos
Shift work can be pretty challenging.
You think you can have time off for something exciting, but then it gets taken away, often without a reason or because of someone’s screw-up.
See how this employee got back at his manager for removing the approval for his time off.
Want me to create the employee schedule when I know I’m getting fired? You got it!
My new general manager rejected my vacation time and stated that he didn’t have enough managers available to cover the shifts.
I argued that the trip was already booked, but he wasn’t hearing any of it.
He knew that resistance was futile.
I liked my job and didn’t want to leave but there was no way I was going to miss this trip.
I tried everything to get him to approve the time off but he scheduled me to work that week anyway. He said if I didn’t work, I’d be fired. I told him I was going.
But he also knew that resistance can be fun!
I liked my coworkers and didn’t want to screw anyone over by having shifts that needed covered so I got them all covered a few days before I left.
Then I scheduled the 8 Ashleys and 6 Michaels working there to work at the same time.
When I picked up my last check, another shift manager confirmed that it was as glorious as i had imagined.
Here is what people are saying.
Please tell me there were t-shirts.
People like this don’t stop being like this unless they’re made to. So I’d be tempted to report it.
It’s a power trip.
Maybe to make people associate that change with this new manager? It’s weird, but people care about this stuff.
My sister married an “Ashley” and I was born in the ’80s. It really is like this.
Enjoy scrambling, tyrant.
