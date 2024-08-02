Their Parents Invited 12 People To Stay In Their Small Home, But Her Dad Got Angry When She Wanted To Stay At The Neighbors For The Duration

Graduation season usually means throwing a party, but when this teen’s house turned into a three-bedroom, two-bath sardine can, a battle for beds erupted.

With a dozen family members descending on her home, she took refuge at a neighbor’s house, setting off a chain of events that turned a simple sleepover into a full-blown family feud.

Buckle up—this story is a rollercoaster of family dynamics, sleep deprivation, and a dad who just couldn’t handle his daughter calling him out.

AITA for calling my dad selfish and sleeping over at my neighbor’s house My (f15) sister (f18) graduated last week and her party was yesterday. My mom’s ENTIRE family flew out and is staying with us. We have a 3 bed/2 bath house and there’s: me, my sister, and my parents; my grandma; my great aunt; my aunt and her 2 kids; my aunt, uncle, and their 3 kids. All staying at my house. My aunt and cousins got my sisters room and my aunt, uncle, and other cousins are in my room. The rest of us are sleeping on couches/air mattresses in the living room.

Geez. Whatever happened to “two’s company, three’s a crowd”?

Also, all of us besides my parents are sharing a bathroom (and my dad announced that their room and bathroom is off limits to everyone) and 3 of my family members have IBS so it’s never available. Another thing is I need to sleep in a dark and quiet room. And I’m sleeping 2 feet away from my grandma who snores so loud (her doctor said he thinks she has sleep apnea and she called him an idiot) so I haven’t been able to sleep at my house. When my parents told my neighbors (65f and 68m) that the family was coming over, they offered for some of them to sleep at their house because they live alone and have 3 guest rooms. My parents declined the offer.

Why on EARTH would they do that?

I went to my neighbor’s house on Tuesday and I was venting about sharing a bathroom with 12 people and not being able to sleep and they offered for me to sleep at their house until I had my room back. I accepted their offer and when I told my sister, she asked to stay there too. They said yes to her too. So we went to tell our parents that we were going to sleep at the neighbor’s house and my mom was okay with it. My dad was furious though. He yelled at us and was saying that we all made sacrifices and that we were acting like spoiled brats.

I yelled at my dad and called him a selfish a**hole and went to pack my bag.

Things went downhill fast.

I’ve been staying at the neighbor’s house since and it’s been amazing but my dad has been really mean to me and my sister and kept locking us out of the house and mocking us and trying to embarrass us in front of our family. Yesterday when I went to get more clothes my dad told me not to come back if I like staying at the neighbors house that much so I wanted to know if I was the a**hole.

Holy cow. Things got heated when Dad retaliated by locking his daughters out and mocking them in front of family

It was a wild situation that had Redditors buzzing.

This person says Dad is the jerk.

This person concurs, and goes so far to say the crowd in this size home is a safety hazard.

This Redditor agrees. Thank goodness for nice neighbors, huh?

What can we say?

Dad said no to beds next door, so his daughter said yes to a new home base.

