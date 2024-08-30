Child Of Divorce Was Forced To Sleep On A Mattress With Fleas, But She Ended Up Getting The Last Laugh On Her Dad’s Girlfriend

Divorce can be really hard on kids especially when their parents move in with a new significant other.

In today’s story, one kid gets revenge on dad’s girlfriend in a very creative way after the woman proved she shouldn’t be in charge of children.

Salted the Garden This was many years ago when I was in middle school. I live with my dad part time as a child of divorce. His girlfriend, L, agreed to move in if he bought a bigger house with 3 bedrooms because she wanted a guest bedroom.

The girlfriend chose the best room for the guest bedroom.

The house had a master bedroom (my dad and his girlfriends) and two other bedrooms. One was about 50% bigger than the other and the little one was pink with ballerina wallpaper border. L decided that the bigger room had to be the guest bedroom, and I got the tiny ballerina room. I fought and lost.

I had to get a twin size bed because the room could not hold a queen and a homework desk. I hated it. Worst of all, L had a dog that always had fleas. When I was at my mom’s, L let her dog sleep in my bed so I got fleas. I complained, I fought, I lost.

I had always been a good kid, no trouble, straight A’s, hall monitor – a real goody two shoes, but this pushed me over the limit. L planted two very fancy gardens – one for vegetables and one for flowers. She spent a lot of money on the flowers and was really into them.

So I got the salt we used for when the driveway gets icy and began working into the dirt in her garden. Everything died. Nothing grew.

A year later she planted more fancy flowers and veggies so I salted the earth again. Nothing grew again. L and my Dad broke it off before year three, but I already had my salt ready. She never knew it was me. Neither did my dad. I wish I had done more, but once she was gone I moved into the bigger room and burned the flea ridden mattress.

