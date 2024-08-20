Her Husband Cheated On Her And Left To Marry His Affair Partner So She Was Awarded Alimony. Now He Has Cancer And Wants To Stop Paying But She Refused Because They’re Rich..

It is great when you can have a civil relationship with your ex in order to co-parent successfully.

What happens when your ex asks to stop paying alimony because of health problems?

That is what this ex-wife is dealing with.

Check out the details and see if she responded appropriately.

AITA for refusing to waive my alimony because my ex husband has cancer and can’t afford it? My ex husband (56m) and I (52f) got divorced because of his infidelity. He married his affair partner. She was a prostitute 20 years younger than me.

It sounds like it is well-deserved alimony.

As part of our prenuptial agreements, we had agreed I would receive alimony for being a SAHM. I was a SAHM for my entire marriage. We had three daughters. He never had a problem with paying alimony after our divorce. We had to be friendly to maintain a good co-parenting relationship. My daughters were very hurt in the beginning but learned to forgive my husband and his wife. They make TikToks with her all the time now.

That is very unfortunate.

He ended up getting cancer and because he became a big spender and had recently started his own business, the bills have been very hard on him. He and his wife asked if I could waive my alimony payments at least for a little while so that he can pay for his cancer treatments. I see no reason why they can’t downgrade their quality of life.

Yeah, they need to cut into their lifestyle first.

They live in a multi-million dollar house and his wife is decked out in designer clothes and has a face full of procedures. I told them no and they have been pressing me to waive my alimony payments. They’ve even made my daughters bring it up. He’s called me cold-hearted and said he had been “good to me” and would have helped me out if I was going through a hard time. AITA?

It stinks the guy has cancer, he still owes the alimony.

Let’s read some comments to see what other people think.

Yup, sounds like his actions are having some consequences.

The kids should never be involved with this.

He was horrible to her.

This isn’t her problem, she gave her answer.

Yup, asked and answered. Time to move on.

He cheated, he needs to pay.

And their daughters don’t need to be involved.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.