His Problematic Neighbors Weren’t Willing To Pay For A Shared Fence, But Thought They Could Paint It The Color Of Their Choice. So He Repainted The Neighbor’s Side A Bright Yellow.

These annoying neighbors refused to pitch in for a fence and ended up owning the entire thing after someone else paid for it and installed it.

AITA for building a Fence on my property and not allowing my neighbor to hang stuff on it or paint it? This will probably be rather short and I am not sure if it’s worth posting, but I really need to get a read on whether I am being mean or not, so here goes. I bought a house with a big yard several months ago, it is my very first house and the most expensive thing I have ever owned. Prior to this I have only ever lived in apartments and the dynamic between neighbors seems really different, which is another reason I am asking.

When I moved here there was a very old rotten wooden fence on the property separation line between me and my new neighbors property. I wanted to replace it from the start however I decided to focus on the house first, you know the usual stuff, fixing up what needed “fixing upping”, Painting, Flooring, moving in the furniture and so on before focusing on the yard. Now the guy who owned my house before was an old man and because of his age the Yard had not seen much work done for what I assume were several years, so it has been a lot of work fixing up the yard. About a month ago I finally got some time to replace the fence.

I went over to the neighbors house, talked about replacing the Fence and if he was going to split the cost with me but he would have nothing of it. He said the fence was fine and he has no issue with no fence so if I want to remove it I should go ahead but he was not giving me a dime to replace it. It’s worth adding that the previous Fence was completely on my property and purchased completely by the previous owner, the neighbor has no claim on it.

While I was a bit weirded out by his response I decided to just finance the fence myself and install it myself, being quite a few bucks and a lot of hard work lighter I am now the proud owner of a nice, tall, wooden fence. ‘ I need to point out just to make this clear, I paid for it entirely, I put it up by myself, I removed the old fence on my own and the fence is entirely on my side of the property line. I came home from work a few days ago to find my fence on the neighbors side entirely filled with plant pots, the border also filled in with all sorts of plants and he had painted it.

I went over to my neighbor and demanded he take all of it down alongside demanding he’d get his sand grinder and take the paint of off my fence as well. After all you don’t want to pay for it, you don’t get to paint it or hang stuff on it or for that matter plant stuff in my yard. (As I said the fence is entirely on my property, so the border of his yard where he planted stuff is also mine).

He laughed at me and essentially told me to go away. Well I went back there, tossed all his stuff off off my fence, pulled all of his plants out and tossed them in his yard and painted the side towards his fence an obnoxious bright yellow.

I have since had him raging at my door, his kids came over to yell at me as they had worked for hours on it and well, here we are. I am wondering whether I am the AH as I might have gone too far.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This person wants more people involved in the mess.

This person thinks the guy has anger issues.

This person would want the guy to get some visual evidence!

This person has a witty response for the neighbors.

This person has broken down the situation.

Why couldn’t they come to an agreement with a fence?

Guess it started when the neighbor refused to pay.

