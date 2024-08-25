Her Sister Set Strict Rules For Living At Her House, So When She Came Home Late Her Sister Kicked Her Out. Now Sis Is Asking For Help And She Refused.

Your family is supposed to understand and support you when you’re at rock bottom.

AITA for refusing to help my sister after she kicked me out? So, I (21F) have a sister (27F) who has always had a bit of a rocky relationship with me. About six months ago, I was going through a tough time financially and emotionally after losing my job and breaking up with my boyfriend. My sister offered to let me stay with her until I got back on my feet. I was incredibly grateful and moved in with her.

Things were fine at first, but then, she started setting really strict rules that made me feel like a prisoner in her home. No guests, no music, curfew by 8PM, etc. I did my best to follow her rules, but she would still find reasons to complain and criticize me.

One night, I came home an hour late because my bus got delayed, and she completely lost it. She accused me of being irresponsible and disrespectful, and in the heat of the argument, she told me to pack my things and leave. I had no choice but to move out that night, and crash on a friend’s couch.

Fast forward to now, I’ve managed to get a new job and a small apartment. Meanwhile, my sister has lost her job and is struggling to pay her rent. She called me a few days ago, asking if she could stay with me for a while. I told her no, explaining that I couldn’t forget how she treated me when I needed help. She got really upset, and said I was being petty and holding a grudge.

Our parents are divided on the issue. My mom thinks I should help her because “family is family,” but my dad says it’s my choice and understands why I don’t want to. Some of my friends also think I’m being too harsh, while others agree with me. So, am I the jerk for refusing to help my sister after she kicked me out?

