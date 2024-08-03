His Neighbor Asked Him to Keep His Dogs Inside So Kids Could Play in His Yard, But He Doesn’t See How That’s His Problem

People never cease to amaze me…

And not in a good way!

I’m not gonna say anything more about this story because it speaks for itself.

Read on and see if you think this guy did anything wrong.

Start now!

AITA for not letting my neighbor’s kids play on my lawn? “I’m a man in my early thirties, I’m a MD (Dermatologist) and for recently I decided to move out of my apartment to a place with more space, especially a lawn, so that my dogs (I have two) can have more space. I spent a lot of my time in my clinic (private practice) and due to that, the two of them spend a lot of time alone. That being said, more space would definitely be advantageous for them. I searched for a quite a while before I found a house that I liked (had a big lawn) and ended up buying it.

Things seemed to be going just fine.

It’s in a very tiny neighborhood in my city and quite a calm one which is always great. I’ve moved to this house about a week ago and haven’t had any real troubles at all. Everyone seemed friendly enough. Last Friday however, when I got home and went to the lawn to play with my dogs a woman came to knock on my door. She’s one of the neighbors and is part of their association. I’m not and I have no plans of ever joining them, but they don’t harm me, so it’s fine. I went to answer the door and see what did she need. She was pretty nice at first, welcoming me to the neighborhood and all that. But afterwards she said and I quote “So, I know your new, but we would like to ask you to keep your dogs inside your house when you’re out. The kids like to play on the house’s lawns and they are afraid of your dogs. So, you need to put them inside when you’re not at home.”

Huh?

For a moment I didn’t quite believe what I heard and asked her to repeat, and she indulged me like this was a common occurrence. I just told her flat out “No, the lawn is for the dogs. Your kids have no business going to my property, nor do you have any ground to make that demand.” She did not take that well. She told me she was going to contact the association and all other kind of stuff. I just told her flat out that she could call the Pope for all I cared. It was my property and my say in it stays.

Uh oh…

Oh boy, how wrong was I to say that. She left fuming and apparently, throughout the weekend started to spread rumors about me to the neighbors. People who would smile at me or say “good morning” no longer even look at my face. Honestly, I’m more angry than anything. But seeing this many people believing my actions were that of an *******. It makes me wonder if I’m not in the wrong. I mean, they were just kids, I could have let them play in the lawn. AITA? Should I just have let them do what they want?”

Now let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

One reader said he’s NTA.

Another reader offered some advice.

Sorry…no dice!

Go find somewhere else to play!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.