Brother Didn’t Want To Make Two Trips To The Airport In The Same Day, So He Told His Sister To Wait After Her Flight Got In And Now The Family Is Angry

AITA for asking my sister to wait at the airport. “My sister’s flight is landing at 11 and my parents flight is landing at 1 today and they asked me to pick up my sister and then go pick them up.

I talked with my grandmas and we all thought this was a kinda crazy so I texted my sister and said do you mind getting a ride home from the airport or waiting so I don’t have to do two trips. A few hours later I get a call from my parents and they were screaming at me and saying I caused all of the problems and drama in the family and that I don’t help out all because I didn’t want to go to the airport twice.

My mom said I went behind her back and that she can’t trust me and that I’m a jerk and a bad brother. From my perspective this was an honest miscommunication and I really didn’t think this would happen. I feel like my parents overreacted way too much and that they shouldn’t have said all of the rude stuff. AITA?”

