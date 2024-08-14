Toddler Kept Asking Babysitter For More Juice, So She Tricked Him By Creating More Of It With A Common Ingredient

When a toddler wants something, they can be single-minded and very persistent.

He didn’t come back for more “Jooce” : babysitting a thirsty toddler I was babysitting my 4 year old cousin today while his mom was at work. Being a very spoiled kid with a busy mom; She makes sure he has everything he wants so he can stay entertained while she rests and maintains their house. Anyways flash forward to today.

It was 8:15 and it was his 5th time asking me for Juice. He had juicy juice boxes in his backpack and he had already ran through them. I only had orange juice and he was eyeing it by running back and forth to the fridge and pointing At the “Jooce”. I was trying to finish some homework and I was started to get annoyed. He came in the Dining room where I was and our conversation went like this:

K: Nay Nay can I get Jooce me: You already had your Jooce K. You were supposed to save some for the rest of the day. K: but you have Jooce Me: i do have juice but you need to slow down before you have go to the pot pot K: I can get it myself if you don want to Me: and you can go sit down because I want you to K: *looks at me and walks away for a while He is a pretty behaved kid; so I turn back to my work. he goes back into the living room to watch tv. I become focused in my work and then I hear the fridge open.

I turn around and this little boy had grabbed my juice out the fridge and tried to open it. I grabbed it from him and he began to roll his eyes at me. So I gave him exactly what he wanted. I had a large polar pop cup (huge extra large cup). Me: you want to drink some Jooce don’t you K: yes Me: alright I will let you have some but I need you go to the potty first K: yes!

As he goes to the bathroom; I pour a small amount of juice mixed in with tons of water in the cup. The cup is overflowing and I pass it too him. I watch his little twinkling eyes cringe as he took a sip. K: this not Jooce! Give me something else. Me: yes it is and I am not giving you anything else. He looks at me like I had three heads and runs off with the cup. For the rest of the day I don’t hear another peep about Juice from him. When his mom came she wanted to know how I got him to stop asking me. I just smiled and said he had enough.

