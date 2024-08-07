Town Got 8 Inches Of Snow And Tons Of People Didn’t Shovel Their Sidewalks, So A Lawyer Files A Complaint And Gets The City To Threaten Them With Stiff Fines

Few things can immobilize a neighborhood as badly as a huge snowfall.

Even when the road plows have been through, driveways, walkways and sidewalks still need to be dealt with.

Read this story to see what happens if you don’t.

AITA for getting about 100 neighbors in trouble with the cops? We got about 8 inches in my area recently, too much to melt on its own. So we hadn’t gone for a walk for about a week because of the snow/it was cold. After that my toddler was restless, so we gave it a go.

From the start, it was treacherous and unacceptable.

About half of the residents (in the immediate residential downtown area) did not shovel their sidewalks as is required by city code. So for about half the walk, we had to either struggle over the snow or walk in the street. I ended up submitting a concern to city council (town of 7,000 only) about my experience. Within 24 hours I found out city had sent local police to every house.

The police response was very efficient, but not popular.

They told every homeowner who hadn’t shoveled their sidewalks that they had to shovel within 24 hours or they would be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor/fine. Half the town thinks me and some others who complained are ********. I’m a lawyer so I phrased my comment in a way that I knew would scare the town about liability so I feel like my comment is the one that broke camel’s back.

Here’s what folks are saying.

This was a common comment, but I don’t agree. 12 days is enough time to find your shovel and do it or get someone else to do it or call the city and explain if you can’t.

Right? People in the comments are acting like it’s a 3-day job to shovel your sidewalk.

I don’t know how much time these commenters and those residents think they should have had.

I’m pretty sure most of the commenters think disabled people anyone with small children should stay inside, not go to work or run errands until the snow is gone to avoid putting people out.

Exactly. This isn’t complicated, folks. Plus, once snow freezes and/or starts melting, it becomes even more dangerous.

Remind me to never move here.

