When A Fellow Air Traveler Wouldn’t Stop Being Rude in Line, They Conspired With A Gate Agent And Forced Them To Endure Additional Security Screening

Airport justice. “I was flying solo in my early twenties, at a small airport in Europe waiting to pass thru security in the very early morning. Because of the time the line for security was not too long, maybe 20 or so people waiting. I was only travelling with a large backpack. There was only one agent serving the whole line. There was a couple queued behind me with a big rolling suitcase which they were pushing in front of them.

As the line crawled forward and I took a few steps forward to close the gap, the woman pushing her suitcase rammed it into the back of my legs. At first I didn’t react because accidents happen and I wasn’t injured or anything. But then it happened again. And again. Every time the line moved and I followed I would get rammed by their suitcase. I was not slowing them down or in their way, I was literally just ahead of them in line. I chose to walk the path of peace and just tried my best to dodge them ramming me, at times just staring at them while they did it. They saw me, they saw me reacting, they just kept doing it. I did not speak the language they did but they were basically muttering and grumbling to each other (I’m assuming they were complaining about the wait). But hurting a random stranger won’t speed things up. My best guess is they were trying to bait me into a conflict? Who knows…

A few times that they hit me I had looked up at the airport agent and made eye contact. I could tell they saw what was happening between me and these jerks. Also, not one person in line had been pulled aside for extra screening. It was finally my turn to go thru security. I walked thru no problem. Then got the sweet satisfaction of watching the jerks behind me get stopped and directed into the extra full search room. In my heart I felt like the airport agent was getting revenge for me.”

