A Roommate’s Attempt to Help a Grieving Man “Move On” Backfired in a Big Way

Oftentimes in life, we have a plan – a way that we picture the future, and plenty of things that we’re working towards. It’s one way of coping with the fundamental uncertainty that we face every day in our lives, and something that motivates us when the going gets tough. Whether that’s a career or a promotion, buying a house, travelling abroad, or even just growing old with a partner by your side, we all have our goals and ideals for the way our lives might pan out.

However, despite our best efforts, life sometimes has a way of serving up something quite different, for better or for worse. We have to adapt and change, and allow new plans to take the place of the old ones, as we work around obstacles or life changes that we never saw coming.

For the guy in this story, his life took an unforeseen turn when his beloved girlfriend, with whom he shared a home and a life, unexpectedly passed away. Unless you’ve been through it yourself, it’s difficult to imagine the kind of pain and turmoil this guy faced as he suddenly had to change his life plans, all while grieving for his partner, while still young himself.

Through all his pain, his sister was by his side, and even offered for him to move in with her. But when he took her up on that offer, he never realised just how much of a nightmare his sister’s roommate would be. Until one day she did something so abhorrent, that he knew he had to get revenge.

Read on to find out what happened.

Delete my files, roommate? So much for your job. Several years ago, I was living with my girlfriend when she unexpectedly passed. I was devastated, and knew about two or three weeks after that I simply could not continue living in the two bedroom apartment we shared. I mentioned this to my sister, who I have always been close with, and that I was considering moving into a studio or one bedroom apartment. She had a better idea. She was my senior by a few years, and owned a house. She also happened to have an empty room that she was mostly using as a home office. I thought it was a great idea; while I wanted to be out of the apartment, I also wanted to be around people, and my sister was one of the best people I knew.

So he decided to jump at the chance to move away from the place with all the memories.

I agreed, and broke the lease on my two bedroom. The property management company was actually rather sympathetic to my situation, and I didn’t have to pay all of the usual penalties involved in breaking a lease. The room was nice, it was great hanging out with with my sister. I still missed my girlfriend, but things were okay. The problem was the roommate. My sister was renting one of the three bedrooms in the house out to a renter to make the mortgage a breeze. The roommate was oddly terrible. She was impeccably clean, always paid the rent and utilities on time. However, she said some of the most vile things imaginable – about celebrities, people on the news, and her co-workers. My sister wanted her gone, but figured it’d be less trouble to just not renew her lease rather than try to evict her.

But then, the roommate completely overstepped.

The roommate knew why I was there. But about two months in, she started suggesting that I go out and start dating again. I ignored her or brushed her off. Then, one day, I came home to find that she had deleted the photos of my girlfriend from my desktop computer. I was enraged, but also vigilant about regular backups after reading about other people’s horror stories. So I’d really lost nothing. I confronted her about it, and she said she’d done it. Her words were something to the effect of: “It’s been like four months. You need to stop moping around like a ***** and get a piece of ***. I just gave you a much needed kick in the ***.”

Immediately he turned to his sister, and they plotted to get revenge.

I formed a plan and ran it by my sister. It’d likely involve her losing the revenue stream from her renter, but I could make up for that. Plus she wanted the roommate gone. So, over the course of several evenings I recorded conversations with the roommate. This was perfectly legal, as we lived in a single-party consent state. During this conversations, the roommate ranted about her co-workers, including calling her boss a “******” and the bosses’ kids as “*******” and other horrible things.

Let’s see what he did with the evidence he’d collected.

After I’d collected about a week or two’s worth of conversations that proved it was undoubtedly her, I sent them to her work. She came home early the next day, mostly because she was fired and no longer had a job. Since she couldn’t pay rent, my sister evicted her. The girl had to move back in with her parents, an hour and a half outside of the city. I bumped up what I was paying my sister, and life was good.

First of all, it’s so sad what this guy went through. Losing someone you love is never easy, but when you’re both young and planning a future together? No one would ever want to go through something like that.

It’s great that his sister had his back – even though her roommate absolutely didn’t.

And when you’re as disrespectful as she was? You deserve to get your comeuppance.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person was just pleased he had backups.

While others approved of his method of revenge.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought he was impressively restrained.

One thing is for sure: the way that this roommate treated a grieving guy is totally unhinged. But that seems to be on brand for her, since her entire personality is unpleasant at best. Pressuring a guy who just lost his girlfriend into dating again? Referring to her boss – and her boss’s children – using racist slurs? Making the home a hostile place whenever she was in it? She needed to go.

But the way that he dealt with this was very well handled. Not only did he not lose it at her when she deleted the photos – which, if he hadn’t had backups, might’ve been the only thing he had left of his beloved late girlfriend – he worked calmly and efficiently to gather evidence that got her out of their hair for good.

Sure she lost her job, and that would have been a blow for her. But if you are going to treat people in such an abhorrent way, you have to expect to get burned every now and then. And this guy had very little left to lose – so when she tried to take that, he was entirely entitled to show the world who she was. In the end, her own vile behaviour was her downfall.