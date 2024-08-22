When A Shopper Illegally Parked In A Handicapped Parking Spot, A Disabled Shopper Made Them Regret It By Tricking Them Into Thinking Their Car Had Been Scratched

Handicapped parking spots are intended for people in wheelchairs are who have other handicaps that make it necessary to park near a store.

In today’s story, one person gets revenge on another person who parks in a handicapped parking spot when he doesn’t have a handicap.

“Handicapped Parking” is for handicapped people – not rich ones. First, just FYI, in most handicapped parking spots, there is a place next to the parking spot marked off for loading and unloading wheelchairs. In the US, it’s usually painted with diagonal stripes. On to the story: My son and I were at Walmart, and as I parked, I saw that a new BMW convertible owner decided that that striped spot was set aside for HIM. I looked, and there was no sign of a placard or handicapped tag.

I stewed about it the whole time we were shopping. When he was still parked there when I came out, I decided to get spiteful. I found a piece of paper, and left a note on his windshield. It said: SO SORRY – I didn’t mean to scrape your car with my wheelchair. I would leave my contact info, but you were illegally parked, blocking my van. So good luck buffing that out!

We sat in the car another 20 minutes and waited. Out came this guy that looked like a personal trainer. He came jogging up to his car, chatting on his phone.

He saw the note, screamed “Oh, CRAP!” Then he spent the next 20 minutes going over his car, inch by inch. Rubbing every speck of dust or dirt. He was still looking when we left. Nothing harmed, no damage – just a lesson (hopefully) learned.

