When She Realized Her “Friends” Were Using Her For A Free Meal, She Walked Out Of Restaurant Without Paying

AITA for refusing to pay and leaving my friends in a restaurant as the ‘rich friend’? I (20f) have an amazing group of friends (7 people) from university. We met in our second year and have been super close ever since. For context, we go to a relatively expensive college with no scholarship so it’s safe to assume all of us are somewhat well off. When we were first getting to know each other we often went out for brunch and drinks and split the bill most of the time.

However, I’ve been brought up to never let others pay and would offer to cover the bill whenever I could. No one else offered to cover but I believe it’s just not common where they’re from. A few months ago we were talking about our parents’ occupations and I told them about my family. A quick google search of my name brings up my father’s page however they had never connected the dots regarding our relation. My father is well known in the real estate industry and makes quite a bit of money. Since then, I’ve been labelled as the ‘rich friend’ in our group.

Whenever we go shopping, I’m expected to buy expensive items for myself and Uber everywhere instead of using public transport. When I do shop cheaper it becomes a spectacle. I also feel guilty whenever I pull out only my portion in cash since I can tell it makes everyone else uncomfortable to then dig through their bags for their share. Therefore I often just end up covering anyways.

A few weeks ago, it was one of my friends’ 21st birthday and I told him I would pay for any activity as a birthday gift. We went out and had a nice dinner as a group. I didn’t mind since I offered. What bothered me was when I turned 20 recently and was hoping my friends would take care of me for one day. I usually never have this expectation, but was really let down since I always seem to be the one treating everyone else even on my special day.

My last straw was when we went on vacation recently to my home country. They, as usual, made plans for a pub crawl night. I initially didn’t intend on going since I had scheduled dinner with my parents later that night. I eventually caved and ended up going for only a few hours. During that time I had maybe one drink but hadn’t eaten all night. I decided to call it a night after 2 hours to go have dinner with my family. Before I was leaving, however, one of my friends asked if I could quickly cover the tab before I left.

I would’ve usually agreed, but this circumstance felt different since I hadn’t eaten and barely drank. I also didn’t want to come in the first place. This time, it seemed like they were trying to use me to pay even if it was unintentional. I simply said I would, but left without paying. I got a text later from one of them saying “i thought you said you paid lol. how was dinner?” We brushed over that instance quite easily but their behaviour from that night still bothers me. It seems like I have become the ‘rich friend’ character that always pays for their friends. How do I fix this without seeming like an AH?

