Neighbors Don’t Care Where Their Cat Goes To The Bathroom And It Got Her Toddler Sick, So She Got Revenge By Throwing The Mess Right Back At Them

Returning your property. This is my mother’s petty revenge story. So when I was a toddler I got Toxoplasma from the neighbors cat pooping in my mother’s garden. Who would have thought root vegetables and cat poop doesn’t mix. So my mother asked the neighbor to please keep an eye on her cat when she let it outside, because it had made me sick and so my mother didn’t want the cat coming onto our property and pooping in the carrots.

Well the neighbors response was “you should be thanking me for the free fertilizer.” Like 1 no one wants your infected cat poop in the vegetables they intended to eat and 2 cat poop actually degrades soil quality so is terrible fertilizer.

So seeing as my mother saw she would get nowhere being reasonable she got digging. And she dug up 5 gallons of cat poop. She then took that bucket of poop and dumped it outside of the neighbors main door and left a note “thought you would want your fertilizer back”.

So the neighbor I guess in response to finding 5 gallons of cat poop just dumped on their entrance called the RCMP. But my mother isn’t one to be intimidated. So when talking with the cops my mother pulled this gem from her hat. “Oh I just knew whose property it was, and since I knew who all that fertilizer belonged to I just couldn’t justify keeping it, that would be stealing. So the responsible and civic thing to do was to return her property. Don’t worry I’ll make sure she gets back any more that I find.”

My mother had just told her neighbor and the cops she had no intention of stopping her course of action and would continue un-hindered in her mission to return any ‘fertilizer’ she found in her garden. The RCMP in the wisdom told neighbor this was a civil matter and they would not get involved any further. The delight my mother still gets when she said the neighbor put up a for sale sign and moved across town she takes that as a personal victory to this day.

