Young Girl’s Parents Are Obsessed With Diets, Nutrition And Exercise And Lying To Her About Her Weight Gain, So A Neighbor Breaks The Rules To Feed Her And Now Her Parents Are Absolutely Livid

AITA if I continue to feed my neighbors kid This is weird but I really am racking my brain on how I could be a bad person in this situation/if it would be bad to continue feeding this kid. There’s a 13 year old kid next door and she is lovely and I mean lovely kid. The kind of kid that would make me proud to call my own but unfortunately her parents don’t feel the same.

“Nina’s” parents have weird hang ups around food. They are big on exercising and “nutrition” I put that in quotation marks cause their nutritional advice is bul****t. They are gym/health influencers and are regularly recording things for their social media accounts in their backyard/gym. But I digress. Nina and I have kind of gotten close over the past 3-ish years. She is friendly with my daughters but she usually comes over to hang out with me or to eat since she is always and I mean always hungry.

Her parents just aren’t feeding her enough, and the food they do provide is simply not enough. So Nina comes over to my house to mainly eat but also shower (her parents don’t believe in washing regularly) and rest. Well just before Christmas Nina had her weigh in and she had according to them “dramatically gained weight” for the 2nd time (they are literally exaggerating the weight gain and are acting like it’s a horrific thing to gain weight). They put Nina under a lot of pressure and she cracked, she told them that she would eat at my house.

Well Nina’s parents lost their minds and they came to give me a talking to. My husband had to calm them down and tell them I wouldn’t be feeding Nina anymore. But I don’t think I should stop. If a kid is hungry shouldn’t they be fed? Shouldn’t that kid be allowed to just rest and not constantly be doing a million sports and exercises before they can just be allowed to unwind?

Like the worst this kid is doing is watching a bit TV, eating and just resting when she should be having fun but this is fun to her. Not having to constantly perform and being able to eat a meal without it being meticulously weighted, plated, pictured/recorded and calorie counted.

