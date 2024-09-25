A Package For His Neighbor Was Delivered To His Door By Mistake So He Left It Outside. Now The Neighbor Is Mad At Him Because The Package Is Gone.

Delivery drivers can sometimes get confused when delivering packages and accidentally deliver them to the wrong house or apartment.

If a neighbor’s package is accidentally delivered to your door, what should you do?

That’s the question in today’s story.

Let’s see how the it plays out…

AITA for not bringing my neighbors package to their door. I live in a townhouse style apartment building where we all have side by side front doors that face out to the parking lot. They’re staggered, upstairs downstairs. Downstairs apartment address will be 300. Upstairs apartment address will be 300A. I’m the downstairs neighbor and the couple in the upstairs A apartment are the bane of my existence. I can hear everything that they do. It will seem like they are rattling and bumping things for hours. Sometimes steady bangs that I think are them cutting on a cutting board. The rumble of their TV. E VERYTHING.

OP provided more details about the couple upstairs.

They’ve lived in the building longer than I have. When I first moved in they used to say hi. Now they don’t say anything. And I once suspect they called the cops on me and a girl I was dating just for arguing after I have to deal with their noise constantly. The girl is definitely stuck up. The guy seems shady.

The upstairs neighbor’s package was accidentally delivered at OP’s door.

Well last week I got a box on my mat that definitely wasn’t for me. Since our apartment numbers are the same except for the A at the end of theirs it’s an understandable mistake. It had the girl’s name on it. I didn’t steal it. I just left it. It was there for a couple days and then it was gone. I assumed she took it finally, but I guess it was actually stolen which is too bad.

The lady upstairs asked about the package.

This morning I was outside watering a new plant, and the girl came up and said she heard from a family member that they had sent her a surprise birthday present and they were wondering if she ever got it, but she didn’t. She showed me the delivery photo they forwarded to her and yep it was the box on my mat. I said I didn’t take it which was true.

The neighbor argued with OP about the package.

Then she got upset and asked me if I realize that she moves my packages from her door to mine almost every week. I said I didn’t ask her to do that, and our door mats are only 5 feet apart so if I’m missing a package I can figure it out myself. She said she didn’t know anyone was sending her anything and didn’t think to come stand in front of my door and read what was on my mail.

OP gave more details about his argument with the neighbor lady.

Then she said that I have a problem with her and her boyfriend because they’re an interracial couple and she used me giving her the middle finger while driving in town as ‘evidence’. I told her I have a problem with her and her boyfriend because they are bad neighbors and they can’t inconvenience everyone who lives around them and expect favors. Also she’s bad at driving and I suspect that she left a small scrape on the corner of my car parking. Just another reason they are bad neighbors. I feel bad for the gift sender who is out their money but not for her. But she called me a jerk. So AITA?

I would’ve moved the package to the neighbor’s mat.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

This reader called OP “petty.”

Another reader questioned OP’s motives.

This reader thinks OP is “childish.”

Another person pointed out that the walls are the problem.

This reader told OP how to handle similar situations going forward.

I wonder who stole the package. That’s kind of concerning too.

