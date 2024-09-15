A Rude Costumer Told This Insurance Agent That They Don’t Work For The Company, So When He Needed Help, The Agent Dismissed Him Right Away

Customers can be annoying, especially when they insist that the employee doesn’t know what they’re doing.

This insurance agent encountered a rude customer who told them that they don’t work for the company because they couldn’t help him with his policy transfer request.

When the same customer asked for their help, they just reiterated what he said—that they don’t work for the company.

Check out the full story below.

You told me I don’t work for the company, so I guess I wont help you I work for an insurance agency handling day-to-day customer service. I call a customer (let’s call him Clown) because his homeowner’s insurance was past due. He proceeds to give me attitude, because he moved out of state and sold that home 4 months prior. He also has a personal umbrella policy for my state that he never got transferred over to his new state.

This agent’s customer assertively told him that he doesn’t work for the company.

Because I am only licensed in one state, I told him I cannot transfer his policy over, and he needs to call the agency in his new state. Clown then decides to say, “I wish I could talk to someone that actually works for (company name).” I told him I do in fact work directly for the company.

He explained to him that he does, but can’t address his particular concern.

To which he replied, “But you don’t work for them, do you? Or else you would be able to handle this.” I explain to him and his three brain cells that agents can only ever do business in their licensed states. And for him to call his new office, and sort out the issue with the umbrella policy.

He then canceled the customer policy, but only 30 days.

After I get him off the phone, I proceed to cancel his home policy because it is in a state that I AM licensed for. We are allowed to request from underwriting to cancel past 30 days, but it affects our agency’s performance rating (Don’t ask me why. When it’s the customer’s fault, we have to backdate that far). So, I cancel his policy back only 30 days, despite the fact that he sold the home 4 months prior, because screw him!

Now, the customer calls back and is asking for a refund.

He calls back a couple weeks later. He found out we didn’t cancel the policy back the whole 4 months, and demands he is refunded for that time. I cut him off and say, “You told me I don’t work for (company name), why would you call me for help?” He got even more annoyed, going off on me all while I sat back and smiled.

The agent continued to annoy him.

Once this guy finally stopped to take a breathe, I chimed in, “This sounds like a (company name) problem, so maybe you should call them,” and I hung up. He never called back, so I assumed he called our corporate number. Moral of the story: don’t treat customer service like crap and accuse them of not working for their company, then try to beg them for help.

