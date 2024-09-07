A Work Truck Almost Caused A Head-On Collision, So A Concerned Citizen Chased Down The Vehicle And Reported The Driver

Obeying traffic laws is vital for everyone to stay safe on the road.

In today’s story, a family narrowly misses being involved in a head-on collision, and a person in another vehicle decided to do something about it.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Watched a work truck almost run a family minivan off the road, chased down and reported. I was coming home from work one day. I was on a sparsely used rural 2-lane highway about 6 car lengths behind an F350-weightclass flatbed truck. The truck slowly starts to drift into the other lane.

A truck almost causes a head on collision.

“meep meep” an oncoming little blue minivan has to go onto the shoulder to avoid a head on collision, and they overcompensate when getting back on the road and almost hit ME, who then had to make the same maneuver and almost go into the ditch to avoid a head on collision I see red. The truck keeps going like nothing happened.

OP decided to call the number on the truck.

I follow the truck a few miles until it pulls up to a driveway. I snap a picture of the license plate and company name, the driver absolutely glaring at me. I called the real estate agent’s number that was on the side of the truck and informed a lady that one of her drivers was driving erratically, possibly drunk.

The real estate agent didn’t seem concerned.

When I suggested her driver was under the influence, she suggested in a very rude tone that he was probably just messing with his GPS or texting someone. “That wouldn’t make that family any less dead, would it? You know what? I figured we could talk about this like adults but if you want to take that attitude with me we can involve the cops” and then I hung up on her and promptly reported the whole thing to the sheriff’s. I don’t know if I had anything to do with it, but I never saw that work truck in that neighborhood again.

This doesn’t seem like revenge, but that driver might need his license taken away.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

This reader is glad OP reported the driver.

Another reader points out that the driver could lose his job.

This person points out the real estate agent’s reasoning was very flawed.

Another person suggests getting a dashcam.

And, yes, don’t text and drive. That’s not okay.

It doesn’t really matter why the driver was swerving into the other lane.

What matters is that he could’ve killed someone.

