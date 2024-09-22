A Young Boy’s Sister Wouldn’t Stop Bullying Him, So He Taught Her A Gross Lesson With Some Rotten Chocolate Milk.

Sibling rivalry…you gotta love it!

The Chunky Chocolate Milk. “Our three children have been social distancing at home since school closed in our state in March.

Their house has been thrown into chaos.

We have three, Moody (15 f), Magellan (11 m), and the Dictator (4 m). The husband and I are essential workers and are gone a lot, and things at home have been collapsing into a pseudo Lord of the Flies. About Magellan; he is on the spectrum, and is genuinely one of the nicest kids you will ever meet. He is kind, compassionate, absolutely brilliant, and will find something good about every person and every situation. His ability to find joy in small things makes me so grateful for him. He is the kid bullies will fight to protect. If he ever got into a fight, he would literally say “That was bad, and I am upset…kid looked really nice today before he hit me”. I say all of this to say that it takes a LOT to **** Magellan off, but if you do, the result will be a precisely calculated revenge plot. Anyway, the husband and I keep telling Moody not to ask the boys for their snacks. She is the oldest and the boys adore her. This usually results in her getting whatever she asked for, through some combination of harassment, manipulation, and guilt.

There’s a lot they can’t fix.

It isn’t fair to them, and we want it to stop, but with work, we just aren’t at home to see it all. On Friday, she asked Magellan for the chocolate milk that came in his lunch delivery. He said no, and she started her two day campaign of harassment, none of which we knew about until Sunday night, when she asked in front of us for the chocolate milk. Magellan looked disappointed, said “fine”, and handed the milk to his sister. It happened so fast that we didn’t even react. She slunk off to the kitchen to enjoy the spoils of her victory. Magellan did nothing once she left the room but sit on the carpet and smirk. What Moody never stopped to consider was that Magellan hates chocolate milk. He hates it so much in fact, that he never bothered to refrigerate the carton.

Uh oh…

He instead stashed the chocolate milk in a bookshelf, and let it cook for two days all while she harassed him. The calm demeanor and the smirk on his face was him simply waiting to hear the screaming coming from the kitchen when she opened the carton and took a sip. Moody did not let him down. Within seconds, screaming erupted from the kitchen, punctuated with gross, disgusting, and OMG Magellan!

Revenge!

Magellan didn’t move from the carpet, and instead sat still and said in the quietest voice: “Little Miss Muffet sat on a tuffet, eating her curds and whey” before bursting into maniacal laughter. It was glorious. He exploited her obnoxious behavior and coolly planned his vengeance. He felled the teenage monster in a way that the adults haven’t come close to. I’m proud of that boy!”

